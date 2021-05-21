Vaccination centre at DU's Shivaji College facing shortage of doses
The government has restricted the number of doses being provided to us to 100, college principal Shiv Kumar Sahdev said.He said the vaccination centre for the 45-plus group was started one-and-a-half-month back and has been administering Covaxin.From Monday, the supply has gone down and we have been only receiving 20 doses.
Delhi University's Shivaji College which started inoculating DU staffers and their families in the 18-44 age group at a centre on the campus two days back has complained of a shortage of doses.
''We were administering Covishield at the centre. The government has restricted the number of doses being provided to us to 100,'' college principal Shiv Kumar Sahdev said.
He said the vaccination centre for the 45-plus group was started one-and-a-half-month back and has been administering Covaxin.
''From Monday, the supply has gone down and we have been only receiving 20 doses. Ours was the first walk-in vaccination centre. The 45-plus vaccination centre was open for everyone,'' Sahdev said.
He said while they can vaccinate up to 150 people in a day, they have had to turn them back owing to the shortage of vaccines.
