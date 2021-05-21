Left Menu

Barabanki mosque demolition: Seven committee members among 8 booked for fraud

Kumar in his complaint alleged the illegal construction was declared a Waqf Board property on the basis of fake papers in a span of a few days and eight people were made members of its management committee, police said.

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 21-05-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 17:06 IST
Barabanki mosque demolition: Seven committee members among 8 booked for fraud
  • Country:
  • India

Police here registered a case of fraud against a former inspector of the UP Sunni Central Waft Board and seven members of the management committee of the mosque demolished recently here.

The case against them was registered on the complaint of District Minority Welfare Officer Son Kumar, police said on Friday.

The Barabanki administration had on Monday night pulled down the mosque in Ram Sanehi Ghat, saying the construction was illegal and demolished on court orders. Kumar in his complaint alleged the “illegal construction” was declared a Waqf Board property on the basis of fake papers in a span of a few days and eight people were made members of its management committee, police said. Among those booked are Masjid Committee chairman Mushtaq Ali, vice-president Vakil Ahmed, secretary Mohammad Anees and members Mohammad Mustakim, Dastgir and Afzal. A former Waqf Board inspector, Mohammad Taha, has also been booked in the case, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021