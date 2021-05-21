Barabanki mosque demolition: Seven committee members among 8 booked for fraud

Police here registered a case of fraud against a former inspector of the UP Sunni Central Waft Board and seven members of the management committee of the mosque demolished recently here.

The case against them was registered on the complaint of District Minority Welfare Officer Son Kumar, police said on Friday.

The Barabanki administration had on Monday night pulled down the mosque in Ram Sanehi Ghat, saying the construction was illegal and demolished on court orders. Kumar in his complaint alleged the “illegal construction” was declared a Waqf Board property on the basis of fake papers in a span of a few days and eight people were made members of its management committee, police said. Among those booked are Masjid Committee chairman Mushtaq Ali, vice-president Vakil Ahmed, secretary Mohammad Anees and members Mohammad Mustakim, Dastgir and Afzal. A former Waqf Board inspector, Mohammad Taha, has also been booked in the case, police said.

