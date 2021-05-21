Darul Uloom Deoband’s pro VC dies of COVID
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:22 IST
Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband’s pro-Vice Chancellor succumbed to COVID on Friday, authorities said.
Qari Usman was being treated at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, a university spokesperson told PTI, adding he passed away around 1 pm.
Usman, who hailed from Mansurpur village here, was also the president of one of the factions of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an organisation of Islamic scholars. CORR PTI MGA MGA
