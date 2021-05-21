Edtech Startup Bloombrain Takes Initiative - Reduces Course Fee for COVID Affected Families

Delhi NCR, India (NewsVoir) With offline teaching coming to a halt due to the pandemic, Edtech has gained prominence among the masses. Online courses may be efficient and flexible, but the lack of engagement limits a student’s learning experience. But with the nation still reeling from the pandemic, some Edtechstartups have stepped up to help students gain quality education. Bloombrain, for example, reduced their course fees by 50% for students belonging to financially weaker backgrounds or whose parents lost their jobs recently. The company has developed an in-house scholarship approval & profiling system that identifies deserving candidates, where the scholarship is approved within 24 hours of application submission. Bloombrain also inked a strategic partnership with Health Gennie app, to offer their employees and learners free access for one year to medical consultations for any illness via India’s leading doctors. Shortlisted as one of India's top 15 emerging Edtech companies by CNBC, the company offers personalized tuition classes for CBSE students from standard 1 to 9. Bloombrain also offers courses focussing on 21st century skills like Public Speaking, Robotics, 3D printing and Application based English Learning Programs for adults. The company delivers personalized classes along with regular 1:1 practice sessions where students can get doubts cleared and work specifically on their weaknesses. With over 70,000 registered users, Bloombrain’s students display an average grade point of 9 CGPA. According to Shahrukh Usmani, Founder & CEO of Bloombrain Learning Solutions, ''While starting off, we observed that most students lack the required training or opportunity to build their communication skills in schools or colleges. Bloombrain eliminates these communication barriers and enables students to score well, while positioning them for a successful career.” Commenting on the inspiration behind Bloombrain, Shahrukh added, ''While working for the best Edtech companies for the last 5 years, I realised that there is a huge gap between academia and industry in our country. Hence I and my batchmate - Utkarsh (Founder and COO) started Bloombrain along with a team of 8 Edtech experts. We launched just last year in July, and today, we employ over 175 professionals with over 3,500 paid learners. We also developed an in-house patented video calling platform with custom controls at the teacher's end that offers industry leading user experience. We are currently in discussions with top VCs to raise funds in order to scale our operations.” Bloombrain is an Edtechstartup that offers personalized one-to-one interactive classes. The company’s courses span across Academics, Spoken English, Coding, Effective Communication Skills related to sales and marketing training for students and adults. Students and interested parties can contact the company through their website www.bloombraineducation.com or Bloombrain toll free number 1800-212-0944 Image: Bloombrain Founders - Shahrukh Usmani (CEO) and Utkarsh Goswami (COO) PWR PWR

