Mali union to extend general strike over wage dispute

Mali's main union said on Friday it would extend a general strike into a second week after it failed to resolve a pay dispute with the government and employers. The National Union of Malian Workers (UNTM), which says it represents 80% of unionised workers, including miners, teachers and health workers, launched a five-day strike on May 17.

Gold miners B2Gold, Barrick and Robex have said their operations were largely unaffected by the industrial action. The next stage of the strike will run for five days from Monday, the union said in a statement.

"The government and employers have not made any concrete proposals for a way out," it said. The government has repeatedly said it doesn't have the budget to meet the union's wage demands.

