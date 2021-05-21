Left Menu

6 Jamia students selected for Prime Minister Research Fellowship

The selected students -- Fozia Tabasum, Momina, Azra Malik, Firoz Khan, Aaliya Taiyab and Ashi Saif -- come from different departmentsCentres including Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences.Five out of the six research scholars are girl students that show how well they are doing in research.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:29 IST
6 Jamia students selected for Prime Minister Research Fellowship
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six research scholars from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been selected for the coveted Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) under the lateral entry scheme of the December 2020 drive, the university announced on Friday. The selected students -- Fozia Tabasum, Momina, Azra Malik, Firoz Khan, Aaliya Taiyab and Ashi Saif -- come from different departments/Centres including Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences.

''Five out of the six research scholars are girl students that show how well they are doing in research. I hope this would inspire other students, particularly girl students of the university to do well in science and research. JMI stands for excellence and strives hard to provide its students every possible support to achieve great heights,'' JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said in a statement. Akhtar here also appreciated the efforts of the coordinator PMRF, JMI professor Abdul Quaiyum Ansari for the ''great achievement''.

According to Ansari, the six researchers would be individually getting a per month fellowship of Rs 70, 000 for first two years, Rs 75,000 for 3rd year, Rs.80,000 for the fourth and fifth year, respectively. ''Apart from this, each Fellow would be getting a research grant of Rs. 2 Lakhs per year (a total of Rs 10 Lakhs for five years) under the PMRF,'' he noted.

Earlier, under the lateral entry scheme of May 2020 JMI, two students Marya Khan and Abgeena Shabir, both from the Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (CNN), were selected for the fellowship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021