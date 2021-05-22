Left Menu

22 die of suspected Covid in 20 days in Jharkhand village; probe ordered

PTI | Palamu | Updated: 22-05-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 00:33 IST
Twenty-two deaths in 20 days were reported from a tribal-dominated village in Jharkhand's Palamu district prompting the authorities to order a probe to ascertain the reasons behind it, officials said on Friday.

The deaths in Sua Kaudia village under Medininagar police station were suspected to be due to Covid-19 but the victims allegedly did not get any treatment.

This follows similar deaths in Hazaribag district of the state where the administration has constituted a team to investigate 10 fatalities in a span of 12 days at village Khutra near Ichak Bazar.

Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shashiranjan said that the administration is aware of the deaths but the reasons could not be ascertained.

The deaths are said to have occured in the village, located 10 km from the district headquarters, between April 25 and May 15.

Divisional Commissioner Jatashankar Choudhary told PTI that he has asked the deputy commissioner to arrange for Covid-19 test of villagers besides establishing a medical camp in the village.

Chaudhury has also ordered a probe into the deaths.

The BJP's Palamu district president Vijayanand Pathak who hails from Sua Kaudia said that the deaths were suspected to be caused by Covid-19.

Pathak demanded a thorough probe into the deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

