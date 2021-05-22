Left Menu

Ministry of Education calls meeting on pending Class 12 board exams

The Ministry of Education has called a crucial meeting on Sunday to discuss the issue of pending Class 12 board exams, which were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19, Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said. The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 13:53 IST
The Ministry of Education has called a crucial meeting on Sunday to discuss the issue of pending Class 12 board exams, which were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19, Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will be in attendance.

''I recently held a meeting with the state education secretaries in this regard. The consultative process will be further strengthened through a high-level meeting to be chaired by Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh Ji,'' Nishank tweeted on Saturday.

''All the state government education ministers and secretaries have been requested to attend this meeting and to share their valuable views with regards to upcoming examinations. This virtual meeting will take place at 11.30 am on 23rd May 2021,'' he added.

In a letter to states and union territories, the Union education minister has stated that the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and the CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers.

''The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning. COVID-19 pandemic has affected various areas including the Education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams,'' the letter noted.

''In view of the prevailing situation, almost all the State Education Boards, CBSE, and ICSE have postponed their Class XII examinations, 2021. Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other national exam conducting institutions have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses,'' it added.

