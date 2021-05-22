17-year-old raped in Rajasthan's Kota

A 17-year-old girl here was allegedly raped by her neighbour, an incident which came to light after the victim was found four-month pregnant, police said on Saturday.

However, the accused, also a minor, is yet to be detained. The girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination after her statement was recorded before the magistrate. Parents of the girl lodged an FIR and alleged that she was repeatedly raped by the boy, Talera police station SHO Mahesh Singh Sandhu said. Police have lodged a case under Section 376 of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, he added.

