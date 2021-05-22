Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 19:02 IST
COVID: Vaccine stock for 18-44 age group on verge of exhaustion, vaccination to be halted: Atishi
The Covid vaccine stock for 18-44 years beneficiaries is on the verge of exhaustion on Saturday and vaccination will be halted for this age group if doses are not replenished, AAP MLA Atishi said.

Issuing the vaccination bulletin online, she also said, ''Today only 88 sites across 31 schools were used'', which was over 200 locations, five days ago, for this category.

Covaxin stock is already over and Covieshield vaccine stock for 18-44 yrs beneficiaries is on verge of exhaustion on Saturday and vaccination will be halted for this age group if doses are not replenished, she said.

On May 21, 48,628 doses were administered. The total number of doses administered so far is above 50 lakh, out of which 12 lakh are those who have received both the doses, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

