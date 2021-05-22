Maha: Accused dies in police custody; four cops suspended

A 30-year-old man accused in a theft case allegedly died in police custody in Amgaon of Maharashtra's Gondia district on Saturday, police said.

Following the incident, Superintendent of Police Vishwa Pansare ordered the suspension of four policemen attached to Amgaon police station, an official said. The police on Friday had arrested the deceased Rajkumar Abahy Kumar, a resident of Kumbhartoli, and three of his accomplices, one of them a minor, in connection with a theft at a Zilla Parishad school, Risama, the official said. The men were produced in court from where all the accused, except the juvenile, were sent to police custody, he said. However, Kumar complained of uneasiness and started sweating in the early hours of Saturday, and was rushed to a rural hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

While the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the deceased man's family have alleged police brutality, he said.

Locals staged a protest outside the Amgaon police station, following which senior officials rushed to the scene to take stock of the situation, the official said.

Considering the serious nature of the incident, SP Pansare ordered the suspension of inspector Subhash Chavan, assistant police inspector Mahaveer Jadhav, driver Khemraj Khobragade and constable Arun Uikey, he said.

