U'khand govt to provide allowance, education and job quota to children orphaned by COVID

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday announced a scheme for education and employment of children who lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state government will also take care of their education and reserve five percent of government jobs for them under the scheme, it said.The state has reported over three lakh cases and around 5,600 deaths.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-05-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 22:03 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday announced a scheme for education and employment of children who lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such children will be given a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 under the scheme named Mukhya Mantri Vatsalya Yojana up to the age of 21, an official statement here said. The state government will also take care of their education and reserve five percent of government jobs for them under the scheme, it said.

The state has reported over three lakh cases and around 5,600 deaths.

