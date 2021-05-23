Left Menu

Employee of firm handling UP govt social media dies by suicide, colleagues booked

A 28-year-old employee of a company handling social media accounts of the Uttar Pradesh government allegedly committed suicide, following which a case was registered against his colleagues, officials said Saturday. According to a senior state government official, Parth Srivastava used to work for BECIL (Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Lucknow Police commissionerate said, ''Parth Srivastava, a resident of Vaishali Enclave under Indiranagar police station, on May 19 ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. On that day, the father of the deceased had informed the police about the unnatural death of his son.'' Subsequently, the post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted.

''On Saturday (May 22), based on the complaint lodged by the father of Parth that some of his (Parth’s) colleagues forced him to commit suicide, a case was registered against them under section 306 of the IPC (abetment of suicide,'' the statement said.

A senior official quoted above said BECIL handles social media work for the state government, but it was up to the firm to decide on Srivastava’s postings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

