No Covaxin doses left for 45-plus, healthcare workers in Delhi after May 24: AAP MLA

Atishi noted that 64,214 people received the vaccine jabs on May 22.A total of 50.85 lakh doses have been administered to the beneficiaries in Delhi since the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
There will be no Covaxin doses left for those aged above 45, frontline and healthcare workers in Delhi after Monday, with no clarity on the supply of the next installment from the Centre, AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday.

She said the national capital has so far received 45.94 lakh vaccine doses for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45, of which, 43.79 lakh have been administered to the beneficiaries.

"Delhi has only 25,000 Covaxin doses left for this (above 45 years) category. Though the last installment received from the Centre is being used for second doses, there will be no doses left after Monday," she said.

The AAP leader rued that there has been no clarity on the supply of the next installment of Covaxin for this category, though the central government had promised to provide more doses in June.

She said the city has received 8.17 lakh vaccine doses for the 18-44 age group so far, of which, 8.07 lakh doses had been utilised by Sunday morning.

"Vaccination centres administering Covaxin have already been shut. Similarly, Covishield inoculation centres will have to be closed from Monday," she said.

Atishi noted that 64,214 people received the vaccine jabs on May 22.

A total of 50.85 lakh doses have been administered to the beneficiaries in Delhi since the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16. Around 11.51 lakh people have got both the doses, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

