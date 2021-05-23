Necessary to hold 2nd year PU exams: Karnataka Education Minister

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Sunday said it was necessary to hold second year Pre-University (class 12) exams, in the interest of students' future.

An appropriate decision will be taken in the days to come, considering various aspects and the Centre's suggestions, he said.

The Minister, who participated in the meeting of the Education Ministers of all states organised by the Centre's Ministry of Education, stressed the need to hold exams for second PU students in some way as they prepare for professional courses.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government had postponed the second PUC (class 12) examinations which were scheduled to begin from May 24, citing surge in COVID cases as the reason.

Holding the exams, by simplifying the process after COVID completely comes under control, will also be adequate, the Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

The number of coronavirus cases is high everywhere, it has been decided for now that once the situation comes under control in Karnataka, giving 15-20 days time, dates for exams be announced in advance,'' he said.

It has also been planned to provide an opportunity for students who will be unable to attend exams due to COVID reasons to take it up, during the current year itself.

Noting that many were of the view that the exam process has to be simplified, Kumar said 45 days are required to complete the exam process in such a manner.

Karnataka has the experience of holding SSLC (class 10) exams last year amid COVID, he pointed out.

Though it will not be a major issue to hold second PU exams with this experience, an appropriate decision will be taken in the days to come in the interest of students' future, considering aspects like students learning, parents mindset, suggestion from the centre and overall preparatory measures.

The process of preparing the question paper for second PU exams has been completed in the state, the Minister said.

The number of exam centres will be increased, and all the preparatory measures are being taken for the safe conduct of exams, whenever it happens.

''In case the exams can be held in July, it will be possible to announce results in August, so NEET, JEE, CET, ICAR and other competitive exams can be held on appropriate dates in August,'' he suggested.

According to the statement, at the meeting attended by Union Ministers like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani among others, Ministers from several states expressed their opinion in favour of holding exams.

