Rajasthan to provide residential facilities to reserved category college students under DBT scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to implement the Ambedkar DBT voucher scheme for students from SC, ST, OBC, MBC and EWS categories, a government release said on Sunday.

Under the scheme, the state government will provide vouchers for residential facilities to college students who are studying in urban areas away from their homes.

Advertisement

According to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department's proposal, a total of 5,000 students who secured a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the previous examination will be given vouchers for 10 months in a year on the basis of merit, the release said.

Under the scheme, beneficiary students will be given Rs 7,000 per month for residential facilities at divisional headquarters and Rs 5,000 per month for other district headquarters, it said.

As announced in the state budget 2021-22, the scheme will start from the academic session 2021-22 and students studying in government colleges will be eligible, the release said.

Students living in hostels run by various state government departments will not be eligible under the scheme, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)