Many students and their families are going though mental stress, while several children have lost near and dear ones, he said, adding, conducting the examinations under such circumstances would be inappropriate.The chief minister said proposals for holding the exams online have also been received.Many such points are very important like reducing exam time, changes in the subject, home centre...

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-05-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 01:20 IST
Soren against holding Class 12 board exams amid COVID-19 surge
File Photo Image Credit: wikipedia
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said holding the Class 12 board examinations in the state would not be appropriate in the wake of the present COVID-19 situation.

''If the suggestions received from the stakeholders are considered, there is a consensus on postponement of the examination... People feel that maintaining social distance will not be possible if the exams are conducted and children can get infected...'' Soren said after participating in a meeting convened by the Centre on the Class 12 board exams.

Many students and their families are going though mental stress, while several children have lost near and dear ones, he said, adding, conducting the examinations under such circumstances would be inappropriate.

The chief minister said proposals for holding the exams online have also been received.

''Many such points are very important like reducing exam time, changes in the subject, home centre... Keeping all these things in mind, I have suggested that the date of all upcoming examinations should be fixed only after the pandemic comes under control,'' Soren said.

''I will send my detailed suggestion in writing to the Central Board of Secondary Education within two days,'' he said.

In New Delhi, after an over-two-hour meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said states and union territories have been asked to submit their detailed suggestions on the matter by May 25.

