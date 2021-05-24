Writer B M Ichlangodu dead

Acclaimed writer, researcher andretired professor B M Ichlangodu died at a private hospital here, family sources said.

He was 84.

Ichlangodu is survived by his wife, four sons and a daughter.

Ichlangodu, who died on Sunday, was a passionate researcher of Beary literature and had mentored several young scholars.

He was a resident of Attavar in the city, but had his roots in Kasaragod in Kerala.

An alumnus of St Aloysius College andMGM college, he did his MA at Mysuru University and pursued law education at Sharada Vilasalaw college of Udupi.

Hehad served as a lecturer in history at a college in Moodbidri.

Ichlangodu was a recipient of several awards and had also chairedthethird Beary Sahitya Sammelan held at Udupi in 2001.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

