Left Menu

6-year-old suffocated to death after being trapped in car

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 24-05-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 13:07 IST
6-year-old suffocated to death after being trapped in car
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old died of suffocation here and his two cousins got seriously ill after they accidentally got locked in a car while playing, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when they were with their parents in the Para locality of the Kotwali Dataganj area to attend a wedding.

During the ceremony, the three kids – Asifa (3) and Mantasha (5) and Pappu (6) – went and sat in the car.

Later, their parents went to look for them and someone saw the three lying unconscious in the vehicle, police said, adding they were rushed to Dataganj Common Services Centre (CSC), where doctors declared Pappu dead.

The condition of the other two kids was critical and they were being treated at the district hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021