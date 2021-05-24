Belarus expels Latvian ambassador, all embassy staff - agency

Belarus expelled Latvia's ambassador to Minsk on Monday and all the embassy's employees apart from one staff member, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

The move was announced by the Belarusian foreign minister who said that one administrative-technical staff member should be allowed to stay to look after the embassy building.

