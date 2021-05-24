Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:46 IST
MP: Attendants of 'black fungus' patients create ruckus over Amphotericin B shortage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enraged over the unavailability of Amphotericin B injections, attendants of the patients suffering from mucormycosis or black fungus infection on Monday created a ruckus at the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) medical college here in Madhya Pradesh, following which police personnel were deployed on the campus as a precautionary measure.

Nearly 40 attendants entered the medical college and proceeded towards the office of the dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, eye-witnesses said.

Amphotericin B injections are provided from the designated shops only on the written recommendation of a three-member committee headed by Dr Dixit.

He was not present in his office at the time of the incident. The attendants, including kin, of the black fungus patients have been facing problems in getting the key injections since the last few days.

On Monday, they sat on a dharna in a hall of the medical college demanding that they will not leave until they get the necessary injections.

An angry attendant was heard saying, "from the day the local administration has taken the responsibility of distribution of the injections, they haven't got a single one. The patients of black fungus are suffering a lot in the hospitals".

Later, the dean along with the state's Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and Indore MP Shankar Lalwani reached the spot to pacify the agitators.

"In the meeting with the minister and the MP, it was decided that the pharma companies will now supply the Amphotericin-B injections directly to the private hospitals and the doctors there will only decide which patient needed these injections," Dr Dixit told PTI.

At present 360 patients suffering from the black fungus infection, including those from other states, remain admitted to different hospitals in Indore.

Sources in the Dawa Bazar or medicines market said there is an acute shortage of Amphotericin-B injections in the city as compared to the demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

