Delhi to get 1st drive-through vaccination centre on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi will get its first drive-through vaccination centre at the Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital in Dwarka on May 26, officials said on Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the inoculation centre. Akash Healthcare has procured 30,000 Covishield doses for inoculation of the 18-44 age group at the centre, an official said.

The jabs will be given from 9 AM to 5 PM.

It's an initiative by the Delhi government and southwest Delhi District Magistrate, a hospital spokesperson said.

''We will go slow at the start to avoid rush on the road and administer 40 to 50 doses for the initial few days,'' DM Naveen Aggarwal said.

The number of doses administered per day will be increased gradually to around 300 per day, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

