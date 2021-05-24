Left Menu

Open book mode among suggestions by ABVP to Edu min for holding class 12 board exams

RSS-affiliated ABVP has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to consider novel modes of conducting Class 12 board exams, including open book mode and remote examinations using registered posts.The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP urged the Union minister to consider the safety and security of students before holding exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.In view of the prevailing situation, novel modes of conducting the pending exams like open book examinations, remote examinations using registered posts and exams for major subjects can be explored for conducting exams with physical distancing in coming July- August.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:49 IST
RSS-affiliated ABVP has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to consider novel modes of conducting Class 12 board exams, including open book mode and remote examinations using registered posts.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) urged the Union minister to consider the safety and security of students before holding exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''In view of the prevailing situation, novel modes of conducting the pending exams like open book examinations, remote examinations using registered posts and exams for major subjects can be explored for conducting exams with physical distancing in coming July- August. A number of state governments are already adopting similar creative approaches,'' it said.

ABVP believes that the central government as well as various state governments should avoid hasty options and arrive at a decision only after giving sufficient thought to the safety and future of the affected students, it said. ''Given the steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the pending examinations may be organized on a relatively shorter timescale in the months of July-August, 2021 while observing the physical-distancing norms and all other public health guidelines,'' it said. In the suggestions addressed to Pokhriyal, the ABVP has recommended that the evaluation of final year students of various colleges and universities be done on the basis of reduced syllabi. It can be also done by increasing the number of centres for holding one-day entrance examinations for admission into reputed colleges and universities in the months of July-August and increasing the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres on the university-premises as well as increasing the number of seats in various medical courses from July-August 2021, it suggested.

