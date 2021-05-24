Process of CBI Director selection in conflict procedure: Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday accused the government of adopting a ''casual and superficial'' approach in selecting the new CBI director and questioned the shortlisting process, saying it is in conflict with the mandate of the selection committee.

Chowdhury, who is the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, is one of the three members of the high-powered panel to select the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana are its other two members. The Congress leader said that out of the total 109 names shortlisted for the post, there are some pensioners also.

''I have raised objections to the selection process, as it is in conflict with the mandate of the selection committee,'' Chowdhury told PTI.

''I have raised objections on the procedural lapses. It is the mandate of the selection committee to omit or include names of candidates for the post, then how can the DoPT (department of personnel and training) do such shortlisting,'' he said.

''The DoPT should not adopt a casual and superficial approach in the selection process,'' Chowdhury said.

During a 90-minute meeting of the panel on Monday, Chowdhury disagreed with the procedure adopted, saying it is the committee which has to select and omit the names of probables.

He said that a total of 109 names were first sent at 1 pm to him without any executive sheet giving details of their work experience.

Chowdhury said later a list of 10 names were sent to him at 4.30 pm, which included five who were pensioners, had retired from service and were on extension.

Later six more names out of the list of 109 names were sent, he said.

Chowdhury raised strong objections to the approach adopted by the DoPT in the process.

During the meeting, the Congress leader sought deferment of the selection process, but the other two members said they wanted to move ahead with the appointment and Chowdhury disagreed with them, sources said.

The post of CBI director is vacant since the then incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla retired on February 4 after a two-year stint.

