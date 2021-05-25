Left Menu

Ker govt includes foreign job & study aspirants in priority list of COVID vaccination

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:00 IST
Ker govt includes foreign job & study aspirants in priority list of COVID vaccination
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has included those who are going abroad for studies and employment purpose, in the prioritised group under the 18-45 years age category for the COVID-19 vaccination.

An immediate decision has been taken in this regard as many foreign countries have made vaccination compulsory for those arriving there for study and job purposes, Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday.

Besides them, 10 other categories were also included in the prioritised group and an order was issued for the same, she said.

Field staff of various government departments including food and civil supplies, postal, social justice, Women and Child Development, Fisheries and teachers assigned for the valuation of SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations were among those newly added to the prioritised group.

As many as 32 categories of people belonging to the age group were earlier included in the priority category after considering them as frontlinefighters against COVID-19.

''However, there was a demand to include more categories in the priority group. Based on the recommendation of a state level committee, 11 more categories have been added,'' the minister said.

Vaccination for the prioritised groups in the 18-44 years age category began in Kerala on May 17.

People with comorbidities, belonging to this age group, were included in the first priority group.

The state government had already issued detailed guidelines for the vaccination of this age group and released the list of comorbidities to determine the eligibility.

Eligible people had been directed to register in the government website concerned to be included in the priority list , health department sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021