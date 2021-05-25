V-B seeks civic body's cooperation for removing 'unauthorised' market from campus

Visva-Bharati University has sought the cooperation of Bolpur Municipality in West Bengal's Birbhum district for the removal of an ''unauthorised'' market from the campus area in Santiniketan.

Congratulating the newly appointed chairperson of the Board of Administrators of the local civic body, the varsity's acting registrar, in a letter, urged her on Monday to ensure that the ''unauthorised'' market on the university premises is removed or shifted to preserve the ''academic ambience'' of the Ashram area.

''This is necessary not merely for protecting the academic ambience of Visva-Bharati's Ashram area, proposed to be declared a UNESCO world heritage site, but also to provide better infrastructure and services to tourists coming to Santiniketan from all over the world,'' the letter said.

Specifically referring to Kabiguru Market, the acting registrar said the university has already given its consent for the rehabilitation of the unauthorised stall owners.

The varsity had earlier faced flak from a section of the Ashramites, students and faculty members for attempting to dislodge hawkers occupying the central university's land and fencing off the historic Poush Mela Ground to prevent vendors from selling items there.

