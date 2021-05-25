Left Menu

IIFT completes placement of the MBA (IB) 2019-21 batch

Updated: 25-05-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:36 IST
The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), under the commerce ministry, on Tuesday, said it has concluded the placements for the 2019-21 batch of its flagship MBA in the International Business programme with an average CTC of Rs 21.08 lakh per annum.

It said that the sales and marketing domain attracted the highest percentage of offers and witnessed keen participation from brands like Airtel, Amway, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Dabur, Eli Lilly, GSK, HUL, ITC, L'Oréal, Paytm, and Tata Steel.

''IIFT recently concluded the final placements for the 2019-21 batch of its flagship MBA (IB) Programme. The placements witnessed an average CTC of Rs 21.08 lakh per annum. The highest CTC offered stood at Rs 46.5 lakh per annum,'' the institute said in a statement.

Prof Manoj Pant, IIFT Director said that the institute offers the best of the talent available in the country to the corporate sector and the Indian and multinational businesses, in turn, have continued to show faith and confidence in the candidates.

It added that the finance sector continued to be a major recruiter for roles like corporate treasury, investment banking, risk management, equity research, and fintech.

Rohit Mehtani, Head of Corporate Relations, expressed hope that the relationship between the institute and business organisations, who are recruiting students, will be cemented further in the years to come.

