Delhi yet to receive more Covid vaccines for 18-44 group; only pvt hospitals giving jabs: Atishi
Only private hospitals have been vaccinating beneficiaries in this category, that too in smaller numbers, Atishi said.Covaxin doses for those aged above 45 have also been exhausted. Around 3.25 lakh Covishield doses are remaining for this category and these can last up to 13 days, she said.
- Country:
- India
Delhi is yet to receive more vaccines for the 18-44 age group and only private hospitals are giving jabs to beneficiaries in this category for now, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said on Tuesday.
Delhi vaccinated 54,364 people on May 24.
This is the second day that there were no vaccines for the 18-44 age group, she said. ''Only private hospitals have been vaccinating beneficiaries in this category, that too in smaller numbers,'' Atishi said.
''Covaxin doses for those aged above 45 have also been exhausted. Around 3.25 lakh Covishield doses are remaining for this category and these can last up to 13 days,'' she said. The AAP MLA said that the central government should grant approval for vaccines by foreign firms such as Moderna and Pfizer and ramp up production in India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
First of three S.Korea expert panels recommends approval of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Takeda reports positive interim results of Moderna trials in Japan
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Covaxin doses unavailable for 2nd day in Mumbai; citizens fume
Delhi has only one day's Covaxin stock left: Satyendar Jain