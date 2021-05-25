Left Menu

Lessons through radio for Class 5-8 students in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:44 IST
Lessons through radio for Class 5-8 students in Kashmir
The Department of School Education in Kashmir is starting lessons through radio for Classes 5-8 from Wednesday in the wake of the absence of physical classwork in schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

As per a statement issued by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, the radio classes will begin from May 26.

The schedule for Class 8 shall be from 10 am to 10.30 am, for Class 7 from 11.30 am to 12 pm, for Class 6 from 12 pm to 12.30 pm and for Class 5 from 03.30 pm to 4 pm, the spokesman said.

The Director School Education, Kashmir has sought cooperation of all stakeholders for successful implementation of the programme in the better interests of the students, he said.

The spokesman said there is a proposal to start tele-classes for Classes 9-12 from June 1 through DD Kashir and DD Gyan.

