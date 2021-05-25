Left Menu

Govt to open one-stop centres across nine countries: WCD official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:00 IST
Govt to open one-stop centres across nine countries: WCD official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government will be opening one-stop centres in 10 missions across nine countries, a senior official of the Women and Child Development Ministry said.

One-stop centres (OSCs) tackle cases of violence against women.

''One OSC will be established in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, Australia, Canada and Singapore, while two will be established in Saudi Arabia,'' the official said, noting that 300 more OSCs will also be opened across India.

These centres will be supported by the Women and Child Development Ministry and operated by the External Affairs Ministry, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021