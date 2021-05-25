Govt to open one-stop centres across nine countries: WCD official

The government will be opening one-stop centres in 10 missions across nine countries, a senior official of the Women and Child Development Ministry said.

One-stop centres (OSCs) tackle cases of violence against women.

''One OSC will be established in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, Australia, Canada and Singapore, while two will be established in Saudi Arabia,'' the official said, noting that 300 more OSCs will also be opened across India.

These centres will be supported by the Women and Child Development Ministry and operated by the External Affairs Ministry, he added.

