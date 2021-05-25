Belarus forcing plane to land is 'unacceptable' - Merkel

The decision by Belarus to force down a jetliner and arrest a journalist who was on board is unprecedented and unacceptable, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, demanding that the dissident be released immediately.

"We discussed this issue very intensively and we all agreed it was an unprecedented and unacceptable act," Merkel said after an EU summit in Brussels. "It was a forced landing that put people in danger and led to the arrest of the journalist Roman Protasevich and his partner. We ask Belarus to release both immediately."

