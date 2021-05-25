Vaccinate class 12 students before conducting exams: Punjab minister

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Tuesday asked the Centre to ensure vaccination of class 12 students before taking a decision on holding board exams.

Delhi has made a similar suggestion to the Centre asking it to vaccinate children before they appear for the examinations.

“The union government should provide COVID vaccines to all states before taking a decision on examinations of class 12 students,” said Singla in his feedback to Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', two days after a meeting was held to discuss the issue of pending class 12 board exams, which were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

According to Singla, there is a dire need to inoculate students and teachers against COVID-19 before conducting the exams as their health, safety and security are of utmost importance. The minister said exams of only selected and essential subjects may be held in each discipline and question papers can be of lesser duration, an official release here.

He said due consideration may also be given to pre-board examinations and internal assessment. There is every possibility that the students would be late in getting admission in higher educational institutions, he said.

The central government should issue directions to all universities and colleges to cope with the time loss of students, he said, adding higher education institutions should be asked to reduce the syllabus of the course which would decrease the pressure on students.

“Students taking admissions in higher education institutions after undergoing class 12 examinations would not be required to undergo all the semesters in the next course. For example, 8 semesters course may be reduced to 7 semesters which would help in reducing mental pressure on students and will also motivate them to perform with more confidence,” Singla said.

