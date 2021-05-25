Left Menu

Ensure immediate action for rehabilitation of children who lost parents to Covid: Delhi's Social Welfare dept to DMs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 21:36 IST
Ensure immediate action for rehabilitation of children who lost parents to Covid: Delhi's Social Welfare dept to DMs
The Delhi government's Social Welfare Department has written to all district magistrates and child care institutions in the city to ensure immediate action for rehabilitation of children orphaned due to COVID-19 in accordance with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The directives come after the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development wrote to all states and Union territories, asking them to take immediate measures for such children.

The ministry had asked states to direct district magistrates to ensure that ''immediate action is taken for rehabilitation of Covid-orphaned children in accordance with the provisions of the Act, and rules thereunder, while leveraging the facilities funded under the scheme for Child protection Services''.

The district administration can take all necessary measures to restore normalcy in the life of such children on immediate basis and they will be assisted by all stakeholder agencies, including those working for protection of children i.e. local police, district child protection unit, child welfare committees etc, it had said.

