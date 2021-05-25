Sapna Book House founder Suresh Shah dead
The founder of Sapna Book House, one of the largest bookstore chains, Suresh C Shah died due to old age related ailments on Tuesday, family sources said.
Shah, 84, was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Seshadripuram where he breathed his last in the afternoon.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and many of his cabinet colleagues including Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani condoled Shah's death.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI
