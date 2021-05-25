Left Menu

Sapna Book House founder Suresh Shah dead

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 22:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The founder of Sapna Book House, one of the largest bookstore chains, Suresh C Shah died due to old age related ailments on Tuesday, family sources said.

Shah, 84, was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Seshadripuram where he breathed his last in the afternoon.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and many of his cabinet colleagues including Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani condoled Shah's death.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

