Sapna Book House founder Suresh Shah dead

The founder of Sapna Book House, one of the largest bookstore chains, Suresh C Shah died due to old age related ailments on Tuesday, family sources said.

Shah, 84, was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Seshadripuram where he breathed his last in the afternoon.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and many of his cabinet colleagues including Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani condoled Shah's death.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

