Left Menu

Delaware student wins $65K literary prize

The prize named for an Eastern Shore writer is awarded each year to the graduating senior demonstrating the best potential for future achievement in a literary endeavor, school officials said. The English major with three minors has served as editor-in-chief of campus literary magazines and journals.

PTI | Chestertown | Updated: 25-05-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 23:36 IST
Delaware student wins $65K literary prize

A student from Delaware has won the nation's largest undergraduate literary prize.

Washington College announced Friday that Justin Nash, 22, of Smyrna won the Sophie Kerr Prize, which is worth $65,580 this year. The prize named for an Eastern Shore writer is awarded each year to the graduating senior demonstrating the best potential for future achievement in a literary endeavor, school officials said. Nash was one of six finalists this year. The English major with three minors has served as editor-in-chief of campus literary magazines and journals. He was the vice president of the campus Writers' Union and has interned in publishing. He hopes to become an editor with a nonprofit publishing press one day. The Wilmington News Journal reports that Nash, who grew up on a farm in Smyrna, focuses on subjects like rural life, death and desire. “I do owe that to how I was raised and where I was raised,” Nash said.

His portfolio, Prestidigitate, examines travel, childhood and conceit through poems, stories and essays. “Justin grasps the power of writing to move the world, one thoughtful and witty and well-edited line at a time,” said Sean Meehan, chair of the college's Department of English at the college. Nash doesn't remember exactly when he started writing, but said his passion was fueled by a creative writing club formed by his fifth-grade teacher, James McGuigan. Nash plans to put the money toward graduate school, to pursue an Master of Fine Art in poetry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
Turkey could expand drilling in eastern Mediterranean amid territorial dispute

Turkey could expand drilling in eastern Mediterranean amid territorial dispu...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021