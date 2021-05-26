Left Menu

IIM-A, BITS grads launch one million USD fund to support & invest in student startups

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 10:16 IST
IIM-A, BITS grads launch one million USD fund to support & invest in student startups
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Sethi and Prateek Behera, graduates from IIM-A and BITS Pilani, respectively,have launched a USD one million fund to support and invest in startups founded by college students.

Their venture, gradCapital, based here, said on Wednesday it would invest USD 25,000 in each of the 20 start-ups they select over the next year.

gradCapital, also being supported by'CIIE.CO - The Innovation Continuum', based out of IIM Ahmedabad, would host an eight-week, intensive programme for companies founded and run by college students, it said in a statement.

''Apart from building a strong and sustainable structure for their company, these young entrepreneurs will leave with countless tools, crucial knowledge, a network of peers, mentors and investors, and funding of USD 25,000'', it said.

gradCapital plans to invest in 100 startups in the next three years.

It has now opened the application process for its firstcohort of start-ups.

''We genuinely believe in academic spaces.

Entrepreneurship is a way to bring such strong ideas to life and create value for society. We are betting on such ideas,'' said Sethi.

While conceptualising the idea of gradCapital, Sethi and Behera ran a pilot to test their ''hypothesis''.

They ended up with a cohort of eight companies, including KiranaKart, Humit, Codedamn, Valerio Electric, and Neuralastic.

According to Behera, ''There is tremendous value waiting to be unlocked by students from Science, Commerce, Arts, and Engineering colleges''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
No major impact of pandemic on client deliverables: Infosys

No major impact of pandemic on client deliverables: Infosys

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021