Left Menu

UP minister's brother resigns amid row over appointment as assistant professor

Uttar Pradesh minister Satish Chandra Dwivedis brother Arun Dwivedi, whose appointment as an assistant professor at a university here under the economically weaker section quota sparked a row, resigned on Wednesday.Professor Surendra Dubey, vice-chancellor of Siddharth University, confirmed Arun Dwivedis resignation.I was appointed on the post as per the proper procedure but it is my misfortune that it led to a controversy soon after my joining.

PTI | Siddharthnagar | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:07 IST
UP minister's brother resigns amid row over appointment as assistant professor
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi's brother Arun Dwivedi, whose appointment as an assistant professor at a university here under the economically weaker section quota sparked a row, resigned on Wednesday.

Professor Surendra Dubey, vice-chancellor of Siddharth University, confirmed Arun Dwivedi's resignation.

''I was appointed on the post as per the proper procedure but it is my misfortune that it led to a controversy soon after my joining. An effort was made to tarnish the image of my elder brother through it. I cannot bear this and have given my resignation,'' Arun Dwivedi told reporters here.

He was appointed assistant professor in the psychology department of the Siddharth University under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota on May 21.

The move had triggered a massive controversy, prompting vice-chancellor Dubey to come out with a statement saying the appointment would be cancelled if any irregularity was found.

''The report regarding the appointment of Arun Dwivedi was sent to the governor. The entire process was transparent and the interview was video graphed. EWS certificate is issued by the administration and if any irregularity is found, the appointment would be cancelled,'' he had said.

Dubey had also added that the university would initiate ''penal action'' if Arun Dwivedi's EWS certificate was found to be fake.

The university had invited applications for two posts, one under the EWS quota and the other in the Other Backward Classes category.

The vice-chancellor had said at the time of his appointment, he did not know that Arun Dwivedi was Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi's brother.

It had come to light through social media, Dubey said.

He also said that for the two posts, 150 applications were received, and based on merit, 10 applicants were short-listed, including Arun Dwivedi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021