CPI(M) urges Centre to enrol COVID-19 orphaned children in Navodaya Vidyalayas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:03 IST
The CPI(M) on Wednesday urged the central government to look after the education of children left orphaned due to the coronavirus pandemic by admitting them in Navodaya Vidyalayas till they qualify for jobs.

As many as 577 children across the country were orphaned after their parents succumbed to COVID-19, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said Tuesday citing reports of states and Union territories from April 1 till May 25.

She also said the central government is committed to support and protect every vulnerable child who lost both parents to coronavirus.

Earlier, both the ministry and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the apex child protection body of the country, had warned against illegal adoptions of such children who have lost both parents to the pandemic.

''Mere declarations and warnings against illegal adoption of these hapless children will not do,'' tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

''GOI must undertake to look after & educate them in govt’s boarding navodaya vidyalayas till they qualify for employment and are capable to lead normal lives (sic),'' he said on his Twitter handle.

