Left Menu

Covishield stock for 45+ age group left for 12 days: Atishi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:41 IST
Covishield stock for 45+ age group left for 12 days: Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's stock of Covishield vaccine for beneficiaries in the 45 and above age group is available for just 12 days, AAP MLA Atishi said on Wednesday and lamented that for the youth segment, vaccination remained halted for the third consecutive day due to lack of doses.

In a vaccination bulletin issued online, she also said, ''Yesterday, only 43,824 doses were administered in total, while the count was over 1.25 lakh or 1.4 lakh per day till recent time''.

''For 18-44 age group, we were vaccinating over 80,00 people per day till a few days ago, but now it has totally halted, as we don't have doses for this category of beneficiaries,'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator said.

For the 45 and above group, about 2.92 lakh doses of Covishield is there in stock and this can be used for just 12 days of vaccination, while Covaxin stock which was available at a diminished scale till recently, is already exhausted, Atishi said.

On May 25, of the 43,824 doses administered, over 33,000 were given to those getting their first shots and about 10,000 for those receiving their second jabs, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021