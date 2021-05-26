Vairamuthu bags 5th ONV Literary Prize

Thiruvananthapuram, May 26 (PTI): Well-known Tamil poet-lyricist, Vairamuthu has been chosen for the fifth ONV Literary Prize, instituted in memory of Jnanpith laureate Malayalam poet late ONV Kurup.

The award, being given to poets from Malayalam and other Indian languages by the ONV Cultural Academy here, comprises a cash prize of Rs 3,00,000 and citation.

Advertisement

An expert jury, comprising Malayalam University vice chancellor Anil Vallathol and poets Alankode Leelakrishnan and Prabha Varma, selected the winner.

Noted critic M Leelavathi had bagged the award last year.

Also a novelist, Vairamuthu was conferred the Padma Shri in 2003 and Padma Bhushan in 2014.

The date of the award presentation would be announced later in view of the COVID-19 situation, a statement said here.PTI LGK BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)