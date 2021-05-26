Left Menu

JEE-Advanced postponed due to COVID-19 situation

The Joint Entrance Examination JEE-Advanced scheduled for July 3 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to officials at IIT-Kharagpur, the institute which is conducting the exam this year.Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE Advanced 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 3 stands postponed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 19:42 IST
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced scheduled for July 3 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to officials at IIT-Kharagpur, the institute which is conducting the exam this year.

''Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 3 stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time,'' an official said.

JEE-Advanced is an exam for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology. While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.

