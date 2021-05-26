Left Menu

JEE-Advanced postponed due to COVID-19 situation

The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time, an official said.For the JEE-Advanced, the JEE-Mains is considered as a qualifying exam and it is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country.For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE-Advanced, candidates are required to secure either minimum 75 per cent marks in their class 12 board exams or a rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 20:49 IST
JEE-Advanced postponed due to COVID-19 situation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced scheduled for July 3 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to officials at IIT-Kharagpur, the institute which is conducting the exam this year.

The exam is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology.

''Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 3 stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time,'' an official said.

For the JEE-Advanced, the JEE-Mains is considered as a qualifying exam and it is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country.

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE-Advanced, candidates are required to secure either minimum 75 per cent marks in their class 12 board exams or a rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. The requirement pertaining to class 12 scores has been waived in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. From this year, the JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. While the first phase was conducted in February followed by the second phase in March, the next phases were scheduled to be held in April and May. The April and May editions were postponed too after an exponential rise in Covid cases during the pandemic's second wave. Over 6.2 lakh candidates appeared in the first session, while 5.5 lakh candidates appeared in the second session of the exam. As per a policy, after the February, March, April and May sessions of JEE-Mains-2021, the ranks of candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of their four scores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021