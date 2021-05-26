Left Menu

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny sues prison for censoring his newspapers

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, speaking in a court appearance via videolink, on Wednesday accused the prison where is being held of censoring his newspapers by cutting out articles. He also outlined several other complaints against the prison, including withholding a book and waking him up at night.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 22:16 IST
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny sues prison for censoring his newspapers
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, speaking in a court appearance via videolink, on Wednesday accused the prison where is being held of censoring his newspapers by cutting out articles.

He also outlined several other complaints against the prison, including withholding a book and waking him up at night. Navalny, an opponent of President Vladimir Putin, is serving a 2-1/2 year jail term for parole violations in what he says were trumped up charges. He went on hunger strike in late March to demand better medical care for acute leg and back pain.

He made a rare public appearance on Wednesday via a monitor in the courtroom to pursue two separate lawsuits. Dressed in full prison attire, he looked gaunt from weight loss but smiled as he appeared on the screen. He ended his hunger strike last month. In lengthy, sarcastic remarks during the hearings he said that he subscribed to several newspapers.

"And imagine my surprise when I open the newspapers and see that whole articles have been cut out," Navalny told the court. "(My) correspondence is of course censored, I don't mind the (prison) reading (my) letters. But why do they cut out articles from newspapers - no one can understand that," he continued.

He told the court he would be prepared to drop the lawsuit if the prison promised to stop cutting out articles from the newspaper. He also complained the prison had not given him a copy of the Koran, something he said he was legally entitled to as a religious work even though he was not Muslim.

He also accused the prison of waking him up in the night on the grounds of him being a flight risk, something he said was patently absurd and a reason he had lost seven kilograms in custody before even beginning his hunger strike. The prison has said it is acting in accordance with Russian law.

Navalny has used numerous court appearances over the years to rail against the Russian political system and mock the courts as institutions that do the bidding of the Kremlin, something Russian authorities deny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021