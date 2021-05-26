Left Menu

In NY, vaccinated teens can enter raffle for free college

Thats down from just over 1 million in the seven days ending Tuesday, May 11.About 45 of New Yorks 20 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, compared to the national average of 39.5. Few minors have been fully vaccinated so far about 8.7 of people aged 12 to 17, according to state health data shared by Cuomo.

PTI | Albany | Updated: 26-05-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 23:11 IST
In NY, vaccinated teens can enter raffle for free college
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram / nygovcuomo
  • Country:
  • Australia

Vaccinated kids aged 12 to 17 will have a chance to win a full ride to public universities and colleges in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The governor said the state will raffle off 50 scholarships, which would cover four years of tuition, room and board, books and supplies. New York will hold weekly drawings on Wednesdays to randomly select 10 winners. Parents or guardians can enter children who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since May 12.

Schools across the country are using mascots, food trucks and prize giveaways to try to get kids vaccinated before school lets out for the summer.

Cuomo said children who get vaccinated earlier will have the best chance at winning. It's unclear when applications for the lottery will open up, but people can sign up for notifications on a state website.

"If you get the vaccine earlier, you'll have more chances to win because you'll be in the first-week pool, the second-week pool, the third-week pool, the fourth-week pool, et cetera,'' Cuomo said at a Wednesday press conference.

It's the state's latest push to get more people vaccinated at a time when state health officials say many eager New Yorkers have likely already gotten inoculated. Since Monday, New York has been offering scratch tickets for a $5 million lottery for people who get vaccinated at ten of roughly 30 state-run vaccination sites. That pilot program runs through Friday. New York administered 788,145 doses in the seven days through Tuesday. That's down from just over 1 million in the seven days ending Tuesday, May 11.

About 45% of New York's 20 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, compared to the national average of 39.5%. Few minors have been fully vaccinated so far: about 8.7% of people aged 12 to 17, according to state health data shared by Cuomo. That's compared with 37.5% of young adults below the age of 25, about half of people aged 35-54 and 69.5% of those over 75.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021