Left Menu

Class X exams in AP postponed, govt tells HC

PTI | Vja | Updated: 27-05-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 12:59 IST
Class X exams in AP postponed, govt tells HC
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, May 27 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it was postponing the year-end examinations of Class X, scheduled to be conducted from the first week of June.

The government informed this to the High Court that was hearing a petition filed by some parents seeking cancellation of the Class X examinations in view of the virulent spread of coronavirus.

The government all along remained adamant and asserted that it would go ahead with the examinations ''to safeguard the future of the students.'' When the petition came up for hearing in the High Court, the government changed its stance and said it was postponing the examinations.

''We will review the situation again in July and take a call,'' the government informed the court.

The court adjourned the case to June 18 for further hearing.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021