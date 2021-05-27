Karnataka: Kin of 130 teachers who died of COVID and other diseases get job on compassionate grounds
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday handed over compassionate appointment orders to relatives of teachers who died due to Coronavirus and other diseases during their service.
Handing over copies of the appointment order to 130 people, Kumar said their death has caused immense damage to the education department.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka Primary
- Kumar
- Coronavirus
- S Suresh Kumar
Advertisement