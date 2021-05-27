Deshmukh praises health personnel in Latur for COVID-19 work

Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh on Thursday appreciated the work done by medical authorities and personnel in Latur, saying that their efforts have brought down the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district.

The Minister for Medical Education, who is guardian minister of Latur, said the district administration, government authorities, medical officials and doctors worked hard during the second wave of the pandemic.

''Therefore, Latur district is getting out of the second wave of the infection. Now, the number of positive cases has declined in the district,'' he said in a press conference after a review meeting held at the collectorate.

The district administration has been directed to conduct tests on a large scale for another 100 days, he said.

''But according to experts, the third wave of coronavirus may hit in the months of July, August or September. Therefore, the administration has been asked to take necessary precautions,'' Deshmukh said.

According to him, only 30 per cent vaccination has been completed in the district.

He said that the entire world has appreciated Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for tackling the coronavirus outbreak well.

Deshmukh said that examinations of various medical courses in the state will start from June 10 and a revised time-table will be brought out soon. He said that the exams will be conducted by following all COVID-19 norms and all the students will be given insurance cover.

Around 20,000 medical department posts- from Class-IV to Class-I - will be filled and the process will start as soon as approval is given for it, the minister said.

In a separate press conference, former minister Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar criticised the district administration over the COVID-19 situation.

''The district administration is not serious about the second wave of COVID-19. Despite the large number of deaths due to the virus, the real figures in the district are being hidden. This is a serious matter. We are going to expose this.

We are ready to give evidence,'' he said.

