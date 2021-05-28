Vice President Harris to speak at Naval Academy graduation
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to give the graduation address at the US Naval Academy's commissioning ceremony Friday. The event is being held at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis. Harris will be the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy.
About 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers, either as Navy ensigns or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps.
The academy is holding its commissioning ceremony in person this year. Last year, the academy held its first-ever virtual graduation and commissioning ceremony because of the pandemic.
