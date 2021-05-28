Eight people dead, five hospitalized after consuming spurious liquor in Aligarh

Eight people died on Friday and five more are hospitalized after allegedly consuming spurious liquor supplied by a contracted vendor, police said here.

The Lodha police station was informed in the morning about the death of two people after consumption of countrymade liquor bought from a vendor in Karsia, DIG Dipak Kumar told newspersons.

The victims were truck drivers, he said.

However, when police and senior district officials arrived at the spot, they were informed that six more had died in Karsia and adjoining villages, the DIG said.

Deputy Commissioner, Excise, D Sharma told PTI that five more people were rushed to the district hospital and then shifted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital AMU as their condition deteriorated.

