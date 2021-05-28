Left Menu

JIPMER urges those above 18 years in TN, Pondy, to get themselves vaccinated

28-05-2021
JIPMER urges those above 18 years in TN, Pondy, to get themselves vaccinated
The Centrally administered Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research here has voiced concern over the number of vaccinations of those above 18 years being lower in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as compared to the rest of the country.

A release from the office of the Director of JIPMER called upon those above 18 years to come forward and vaccinate themselves against Covid-19 ''without any fear'' and follow the safety protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

''The discomfort and risk of complications following vaccinations are minuscule as compared to the risk of complications and death if one gets Covid irrespective of age,'' the release said.

It said the vaccination rate among those above 18 years of age has been lower in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu as compared to the rest of the country.

The release said JIPMER had been at the forefront in treating COVID-19 patients from the poorest and most vulnerable sections since March 2020.

In fact, 264 doctors of JIPMER had tested positive since the outbreak of the pandemic last year including 78 doctors during this April and May, it added.

